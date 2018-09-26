GATE 2019: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE is all set to be conducted by the IIT Madras and the registration process for the same is soon going to close. Candidates are advised to submit the application as soon as possible before the last date. i.e. October 1, 2018.

GATE 2019: The registration process for the upcoming Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering has been extended till October 1, 2018. According to earlier reports, the closure of the registration for the GATE examination was scheduled for September 23, 2018, however, the examination conducting authority planned to extend the date for submission of the applications through the GOAPS or GATE Online Application Processing System.

Candidates who are yet to fill the application forms are advised not to wait for the last day as the official online application webpage may not work properly due to huge traffic and rush. Candidates can go through the eligibility criteria and other related details regarding the GATE 2019 examination on the official website – gate.iitm.ac.in.

ALSO READ: JEE Main 2019: Registration process closes this week, apply soon @ nta.ac.in

How to apply for GATE 2019?

Go to the official website of GATE 2019 – gate.iitm.ac.in

Search for the link that reads, “https://appsgate.iitm.ac.in is the only official GATE 2019 online application portal. !!!” and click on it

Candidates will be directed to the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS)

Enter your Enrollment Number and Password to log in

Candidates will be taken to the application page after clicking on submit

Fill in the necessary details on the form

Submit the online application form finally

Take a print out of the same for future reference

ALSO READ: Canara Bank Recruitment 2018: Apply for various posts @ canmoney.in before September 28, check details

To go to the official website of the GATE 2019 application page, click on this link: http://gate.iitm.ac.in/

ALSO READ: SSC Recruitment Constable post 2018: Last date extended for constable post, how to apply @ssc.nic.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More