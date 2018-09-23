GATE 2019 registration: The registration process for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2019 is closing at 6:00PM today. Candidates who have not yet registered themselves can submit their applications till the scheduled time by logging into gate.iitm.ac.in.

GATE 2019: The registration process for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering is all set to close today by till 6:00 pm today. Candidates who are interested to apply for the Engineering examination this year should register themselves through the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) or by the scheduled time today, i.e. on September 23, 2018.

Meanwhile, the GATE 2019 examination has been scheduled to be conducted by the IIT Madras on February 2nd, 3rd, 9th and 10th, 2019 in two different sessions. Also, as per reports, the result of GATE 2019 has been scheduled to be announced on March 16, 2019.

ALSO READ: RRB ALP Level 2 Exam 2018: Modify bank account details now, last date is October 1, 2018

Steps to register for GATE 2019:

Log in to the official website of GATE 2019 Click on the link that reads, “https://appsgate.iitm.ac.in is the only official GATE 2019 online application portal. !!!” Candidates will be taken to a GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) window Login with your Enrollment Number and Password and click submit Candidates will be taken to the application page Fill in the required details on the form Finally submit the form online

ALSO READ: CSIR-UGC NET December 2018 notification released, check @ csirhrdg.res.in

ALSO READ: Railway Recruitment 2018: 2,600 vacancies, apply for Trackman Posts before October 15, check eligibility

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More