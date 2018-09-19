GATE 2019: The registration process for the upcoming Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2019 is soon going to close. Interested candidates who have not yet filled up the registration form can dow so before September 21, 2018.

GATE 2019: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2019 is all set to be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras during February 2019 for which the registration process is now open on the official website or GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS). According to the latest updates, the online registration process will be closed on September 21, 2018.

Those candidates who have not yet filled up the registration form can do the same before the closure of the process online. The candidates can log in to the official website of NTA and complete the registration process on time. Moreover, it should be noted by candidates that there is no age limit for this examination.

Important dates for GATE 2019:

Last date for application submission: September 21

The extended closing date for the submission of online application: October 1, 2018

Last date for the change of examination city: November 16

Admit card will be available from: January 4, 2019

Result announcement date: March 16

How to Register for GATE 2019 Online?

Visit the official website of GATE 2019 Search for the link that reads, “https://appsgate.iitm.ac.in is the only official GATE 2019 online application portal. !!!” and click on it Candidates will be taken to a GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) window Here, Login with your Enrollment Number and Password and click submit Candidates will be directed to the application window Fill in the necessary details on the application form Now finally submit the form online

