GATE 2019: The registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2019 is all set to close on the official website. Those who have not yet registered themselves can register through the GATE Online Application Processing System or (GOAPS) by tonight.

GATE 2019: The Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is going to conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2019 and the registration process for the same is set to be closed on the official website today. i.e. on September 22, 2018. All the interested candidates should make sure that they fill up the application form by tonight. The GATE 2019 examination will start from Saturday, February 2, 2019, and will go on till February 10, 2019.

Those who have not yet registered themselves can log in to the official website for registration. The registration process is being done through GATE Online Application Processing System or(GOAPS). However, as per earlier reports, the registration process should have been closed yesterday, but the examination conducting authority has extended the process until today.

How to register for GATE 2019?

Visit the official website of GATE – http://gate.iitm.ac.in/ Search for the link, “https://appsgate.iitm.ac.in is the only official GATE 2019 online application portal. !!!” and click on it Candidates will be taken to a GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) page Login with your Enrollment Number and Password Click on submit You will now be directed to the application window Fill in the required details on the application form Finally, submit the form online Take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

To go to the official website directly and apply online, click on this link: http://gate.iitm.ac.in/

