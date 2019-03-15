GATE result 2019: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2019 result is all set to be declared tomorrow, March 16, 2019 through the official website - gate.iitm.ac.in. Candidates can check the instructions to download the GATE results 2019 given below. Candidates can also check the GAT 2019 Answer Keys published on the GATE 2019 official website.

According to reports in a leading website, the GATE result 2019 is expected to be released tomorrow March 16, 2019 through the official website of GATE 2019 i.e. gate.iitm.ac.in. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination and are eagerly waiting for their results can check the same by logging into the official website.

Moreover, the results will be available for download from the official website and candidates can check the instructions to download the GATE 2019 results given below:

GATE 2019: How to download the Result?

1. Candidates need to log into the official website of GATE – gate.iitm.ac.in”

2. Now, click on the GATE Result 2019 link on the homepage

3. Candidates will be taken to a new window

4. Here, enter the registration number or admit card number in the space provided

5. Candidates will be directed to the result sheet after submission of the details

6. Check the GATE 2019 result and take a print out of the same for future reference

Candidates must note that the scorecards for the GATE 2019 will be published through the GOAPS portal soon after the release of GATE 2019 result. Reports say that the tentative date for the scorecards to be published on the GOAPS portal is March 20 and the process to download the GATE scorecard will be closed through the official on May 31, 2019. Candidates can obtain the original soft copy till December 31, 2019, by paying an amount of Rs. 500.

