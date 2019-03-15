GATE 2019: The result and final answer keys of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2019 has been published on the official website - gate.iitm.ac.in. Candidates can check the instructions to download the same given here. The GATE 2019 result is expected to be declared anytime soon by the examination conducting authority i.e. IIT Madras through GOAPS portal.

GATE 2019: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2019 result has been released by the examination conducting authority today, March 15, 2019 and the final answer keys have also been published on the official website – gate.iitm.ac.in. Candidates who had appeared in the GATE examination conducted by IIT Madras can check the instructions to download the GATE result and answer keys which have been published on the official website by7 following the instructions given here.

The GATE 2019 result was expected to be declared anytime soon and finally it is has been released by IIT Madras through GOAPS portal.

Know how to download the GATE 2019 Final Answer Keys from the official website?

1. Log on to the official website of GATE 2019 or GOAPD as mentioned above

2. Candidates will have to click on the link to download the GATE Final Answer Keys 2019 on the homepage

3. Now, candidates will be taken to a new window

4. Here, click on the relevant link and download the answer keys

5. Take a print out of the GATE Answer Keys and tally the same with the attempted answers

Here’s the link to download the answer keys of GATE 2019: https://appsgate.iitm.ac.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More