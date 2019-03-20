GATE 2019 result: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2019 scorecards are going to be released today by the examination conducting authority on the official website - gate.iitm.ac.in. Candidates who had appeared in the GATE 2019 can check the instructions to download the GATE scorecards given below.

Meanwhile, the examination conducting authority, IIT Madras through the official website GOAPS had released a notification that reads, “The official GATE 2019 Score Card can be downloaded from the GOAPS site between March 20, 2019 and May 31, 2019 by the qualified candidates only.” Candidates must note that the final answer keys and category wise qualifying Marks of the GATE 2019 examination had already been published on the official website and candidates who have not yet check their respective answer keys can download the GATE Answer Keys 2019 and match their attempted answers in the examination.

Go to the official website of GATE 2019 for more information: http://gate.iitm.ac.in/

How to download the GATE 2019 scorecards?

1. Log into the official website of GOAPS as mentioned above

2. Candidates need to click on the link that reads, “Please click here” against the notice “Qualified Candidates: To download your Scorecard”

3. Now, on clicking, the candidates will be taken to the login page

4. Here, candidates need to enter their respective registration number password and solve the mathematical problem to login

5. Now, the scorecard of the candidates will be displayed on the screen of your computer

6. Download the scorecard and take a print out of the same for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the GATE 2019 scorecard: https://appsgate.iitm.ac.in/

