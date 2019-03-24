GATE 2019 results: The GATE 2019 has published a notification on the official website regarding the candidates who wish to correct their category (General/ OBC-NCL/ SC/ ST). Institutes such as IITs, NITs, GFTIs and IIITs will start their counselling session. The scorecards have already been uploaded on the official website from the official website, now the counselling process will start, however, the dates of which have still not been declared, yet.

GATE 2019 results: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras is providing an opportunity to all the GATE 2019 aspirants to request for a category (General/ OBC-NCL/ SC/ ST) correction. The last date to apply for sending in the request with a valid certificate is 27 March, 2019. The candidates are required to send their correction at an email gate2019@iitm.ac.in. The mentioned date is the last date to send their corrections as after this, no request will be taken into account. Recently, the GATE 2019 scorecard was released on the official website on March 20, 2019 (Wednesday) from the official websites, gate.iitm.ac.in. The interested candidates can download their scorecard from the official website, if not downloaded yet. The counselling process will begin, now. The dates of which have still not been declared, yet.

Compared to JEE admissions in the BTech courses, there will be no common counselling for the qualified candidates aspiring to join MTech or PhD programmes. The candidates can apply separately for the admission in the post-graduate programmes. A separate counselling is conducted for GATE by IITs, NITs, IISc Bangalore, GFTIs and others where the candidates can apply.

Institutes such as IITs, NITs, GFTIs and IIITs will conduct GATE 2019 counselling through their respective portals.

IITs will conduct their counselling through Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP). On this particular portal, a candidate has to register first to the respective IIT’s, and, the departments they are seeking admissions for. Similarly, institutes like NITs, GFTIs and IIITs will conduct the GATE 2018 counselling through Centralised Counselling for M Tech (CCMT).

This online admission process is available for all the National Institutes of Technologies (NITs) and several other centrally funded institutes like IIITM Gwalior, PDPM IIITDM Jabalpur, IIITDM Kancheepuram, SLIET Longowal, NIFFT Ranchi, SPA Vijayawada, IIIT Allahabad, Central University of Rajasthan, Institute of Technology and IIEST Shibpur.

The counselling period usually begins in April. Those who are seeking admissions in private and state government colleges, they will have to fill the application form, separately as there is no common platform. The results have already been published by the IIT Madras. It was published on March 16.

Those candidates who appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website, gate.iitm.ac.in. The examination was conducted in two shifts— on February 2 and February 3. The other examination was held on February 9 and February 10, 2019.

