GATE 2019: The exam timetable of the upcoming Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) to be held by IIT Madras has been released on the official website - gate.iitm.ac.in. Candidates can follow the steps given below and download the same.

Meanwhile, reports say that the admit card will also be available for download on the official website after January 4, 2019. Candidates can keep an eye on the official portal of IIT-Madras so that they can get all the updates regarding the examination. Candidates can also check the steps to download the GATE 2019 Exam schedule given below:

How to download the GATE 2019 schedule?

Log in to the official website of IIT Madras

Search for the GATE 2019 Exam Schedule link and click on it

Candidates, on clicking, will be taken to a PDF

Download the PDF and take a print out for future reference

To log in directly to the official website and download the EXam schedule of GATE 2019, click on this link: http://gate.iitm.ac.in/

