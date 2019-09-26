GATE 2020: The date for the application process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineer (Gate) exam has been extended till September 28, 2019.

GATE 2020: Indian Institute of Technology has postponed the application dates for GATE 2020. As per the recent notification the last date to apply for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineer (Gate) exam GATE, 2020 is September 28, 2019. Candidates those who wish to apply for GATE 2020 and has mot registered yet can register themselves by visiting the official website gate.iitd.ac.in and can apply for the same.

Earlier, the application process for GATE 2020 was supposed to close on September 24, 2019, which then extended to September 26, 2019, but due to heavy traffic on the website, the institution has once again postponed the application dates till September 28, 2019.

The Gate 2020 exams will take place in the month of February, ie, 1,2,8 and 9, 2020. Candidates must note that there is an increase in the application fees, for candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD/Female, the application fees have been extended from Rs 750 to Rs 1250. Candidates belonging to general categories, the application fees is raised from Rs 15,00 to Rs 2,000.

In order to register for GATE 2020 candidates are required to have a valid email ID and mobile number,

In order to register themselves, candidates must follow the major steps:

Step 1 involves the Registration Process: Visit the official website and then click on ‘Register Here’. On the registration link, complete the registration process by entering all the details.

Step 2 involves the application process: After completing the registration process, candidates must enter all the details. They can log in by entering the login id and password.

Step 3: Uploading documents: Candidates after entering the details in the application form, must upload all the necessary documents including the scanned image of their photograph and signature

Step 4: Submit the application fees online, once candidates are dong filling and uploading the asked details.

