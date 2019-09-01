GATE 2020: the GATE 2020 exams will be conducted in the month of February 2020. Candidates who want to appear for GATE 2020 examination should register themselves from September 3, 2019, and the last date to apply before September 24, 2019, on gate.iitd.ac.in.

GATE 2020: Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi will conduct the GATE 2020 exams in the month of February 2020. GATE scores are also accepted by other institutes as well as by Public Sector Undertakings or PSU’s. As per the official notification, the registration process will start from September 3, 2019. Candidates who want to appear for GATE 2020 examination can register themselves before September 24, 2019, on gate.iitd.ac.in.

GATE will be held on February 1, 2, 8 and 9, 2019 at online mode for 25 subjects. The examination will take place in two shifts, the first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Candidates must note that they can appear for anyone paper of the GATE examination.

Before registering themselves candidates must know whats the eligibility criteria to apply for GATE 2020. Here are the subject wise educational qualification needed for the candidate to apply for the exam

GATE 2020: Eligibility Criteria

B.E/B.Tech/B.Pharm: Bachelor’s degree holders in Engineering/Technology (4 years after 10+2 or 3 years after B.Sc./Diploma in Engineering/Technology). B. Arch: Bachelor’s degree holders of Architecture (5 years course)/Naval Architecture (4 years course)/Planning (4 years course) B.Sc. (Research)/ B.S.: Bachelor’s degree in Science (Post-Diploma/4 years after 10+2).

M. Sc./ M.A./MCA or equivalent: Master’s degree in any branch of Science/Mathematics/Statistics/ Computer Applications or equivalent. Int. M.E./ M.Tech. (Post-B.Sc.): Post-BSc Integrated Master’s degree programs in Engineering/ Technology (4 years program). Int. M.E./ M.Tech. or Dual Degree(after Diploma or 10+2): Integrated Master’s degree program or Dual Degree program in Engineering/Technology (5 years program). Int. M.Sc./ Int. B.S.-M.S.: Integrated M.Sc. or 5 years integrated B.S.-M.S. program. Professional Society Examinations (equivalent to B.E./B.Tech./ B.Arch.): B.E./B.Tech./B.Arch. equivalent examinations of Professional Societies, recognized by MHRD/UPSC/AICTE (e.g., AMIE by Institution of Engineers-India, AMICE by the Institute of Civil Engineers-India and so on).

