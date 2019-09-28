GATE 2020: Application process likely to end today, apply at gate.iitd.ac.in

GATE 2020: The application process for GATE 2020 is going to end today, candidates can apply through the GATE Online Application Process System(GOAPS) or through the direct link given below.

GATE 2020: Extended application dates for GATE 2020 are going to end today. Interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply as soon as possible. According to the schedule, earlier the last date to apply was September 24, 2019, which was later postponed to September 28, 2019, by Indian Insititute of Technology(IIT), Delhi. The extended dates were announced by Indian Insititute of Technology(IIT), Delhi on their official website that is, gate.iitd.ac.in.

Insititute of Technology(IIT), Delhi extended last application date two times that is from September 24, 2019 dates were extended to September 26, 2019, which was later postponed to September 28, 2019, due to heavy traffic on the website. Candidates can apply for GATE 2020 through the GATE Online Application Process System(GOAPS).

Direct link for the official website of GATE

Direct link to the registration window

GATE 2020: Steps to apply

Step 1: Candidate should visit the official website of GATE 2020, gate.iitd.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link saying GATE Online Application portal is live. Click here to apply.

Step 3: Registration window will appear on the redirected page

Step 4: Existing users should fill in all the required details and new users can register themselves to proceed further

Step 5: After completing the registration process candidates will be redirected to the page where application form appears on the screen

Step 6: Fill in all the details required in the application form.

Step 7: Upload all the necessary documents such as passport size photograph

Step 8: Proofread all the documents and details to avoid any future problem.

Step 9: Pay the application fees through the given option and submit the form.

GATE 2020: Application fee

Application fees for the unreserved candidates’ is Rs 1,500. Relaxation in application fees is there for women, SC/ST and PWD candidates for them the application fees is Rs 750. For exam centers in Addis Ababa, Colombo, Dhaka, and Kathmandu application fees is USD 50.

