GATE 2020: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has started the GATE 2020 online application process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering to be conducted for those who wish to get admitted to the technical Master’s programmes. The applications can be accessed on the official website of GATE 2020 i.e. gate.iitd.ac.in. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, application fee, how to apply and other details before filling the online application form through the official website.

GATE 2020: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have completed a Bachelor’s degree in the discipline of Engineering/Technology (4 years after 10+2 or 3 years after B.Sc./Diploma in Engineering/ Technology) or candidates who are going to appear in the final examination of such programs are eligible for filling the online application form for GATE 2020 examination.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020: How to apply?

Candidates need to log into the official website – gate.iitd.ac.in

Now, enter the log in details to go to the application page

On submitting the details, the application portal will be displayed

Here, click on the APPLY Online option

Now, fill the application form and upload all the scanned copies of the necessary documents

Click on submit and keep a copy of the application for future reference if necessary

IIT Delhi is the conducting authority for GATE 2020, which is a national level entrance examination for various Masters programmes at IIT’s, NIT’s, GFTI’s and IISc including other technical institutes in India.

