GATE 2020: The examination dates of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE to be held in 2020 has been announced on the official website – http://gate.iitd.ac.in/. All those who are interested to appear in the upcoming GATE examination are advised to check all the details regarding the examination on the official website of IIT Delhi, which is the examination conducting authority of GATE 2020.

GATE is conducted for admissions to the Master’s programs at various IIT’s and IISc in the country. GATE 2020 will be conducted for 25 subjects and as per reports, the examination will be held at six cities outside India as well.

How to check the dates of GATE 2020?

Visit the official website of the IIT Delhi as mentioned above – gate.iitd.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Important Dates’

On clicking, the schedule of GATE 2020 will be displayed

Take a print out of the same for reference

Important Dates of GATE 2020:

GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) Website Opens: September 3rd, 2019

Closing Date for Submission of (Online) Application (through Website) September 24th, 2019

Extended Closing Date for Submission of (Online) Application (through Website): October 1st, 2019

Last Date for Requesting Change of Examination City (an additional fee will be applicable): November 15th, 2019

GATE 2020 Admit Card will be available in the Online Application Portal (for printing): January 3rd, 2020

GATE 2020 Examination Schedule:

Candidates must note that the examination will be tentatively held in two shifts i.e. morning from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and afternoon from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM on the following dates:

February 1, 2020

February 2, 2020

February 8, 2020

February 9, 2020

The results of GATE 2020 will be tentatively announced on March 16, 2020 through the official website of IIT Delhi.

