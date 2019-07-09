GATE 2020: Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Delhi has declared the notification for the GATE 2020. GATE 2020 examination will be conducted on February 1, 2 and February 8, 9, 2020. Also in the notification, details regarding Important dates, eligibility criteria and other details have been mentioned on the official website gate.iitd.ac.in.

GATE 2020: Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Delhi has released the Important dates, eligibility criteria and other details for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2020.

As per the official notification, GATE 2020 examination will be conducted on February 1, 2 and February 8, 9, 2020, wherein the online application process for GATE 2020 is scheduled to begin from September 3, 2019. Candidates must apply on or before September 24, 2019, as the application window will close on the given date. The extended last date for application is October 1, 2019. The result for GATE 2020 examination will be released on March 16, 2020. Also, GATE score is valid for three years from the date of announcement of result.

IIT Delhi has released the notification for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2020 on its official website, gate.iitd.ac.in. Interested and Eligible candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for detailed information.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an examination conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee).

GATE 2020: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who wish to apply for the GATE 2020 examination must have a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering/ technology or Bachelor’s degree in Architecture or Bachelor’s degree in four years programme in science (BSc), Master’s degree in any branch of science/ maths/statistics/computer applications or Four years integrated master’s degree in Engineering/Technology, Five years of integrated master’s degree or dual degree in engineering/ technology.

GATE 2020: Exam dates

February 1, 2019

February 2, 2019

February 8, 2019

February 9, 2019

Results of GATE 2020 will be declared on March 16, 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App