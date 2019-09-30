GATE 2020: The application process for GATE 2020 exams has been extended once again. The new date is October 5, 2019. Candidates those who had not register themselves yet, they have given 4 days more to register themselves.

GATE 2020: Indian Institute of Technology has once again extended the application process for GATE 2020 exams, now the applicants can register themselves till October 5, 2019. The deadline has been extended by 4 days, and this will help students to register themselves to those who have missed out the registration process. Along with the extension of dates, the institute has also increased the application fees. Candidates can visit the official site of IIT GATE at gate.iitd.ac.in.

Also, the GATE 2020 exams would be conducted from February 1 to 9, 2020 and the admit card or the hall tickets for the same will be released on January 3, 2020. Candidates who are belonging to general categories, OBC and Others, Male they will have to pay Rs 2000 as application fees. Candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PwD categories they will have to pay Rs 1250 as application fees, Female candidates have also to pay Rs 1250 as application fees.

GATE 2020 exams would take place in two shifts, the first shift will start from 9.30 am till 12.30 pm and the second shift will start from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The GATE 2020 results would be declared on March 16, 2020.

GATE 2020: Documents/Data required to apply

Personal information including name, date of birth, personal mobile number, parents’ name, parents’ mobile number, etc

Address for communication

Eligibility degree details

Name and address of college with PIN code

A high-quality image of the candidate’s photograph

Scanned copy of the Eligibility Certificate in pdf format, Category (SC/ST) certificate, PwD Certificate (if applicable), Dyslexic Certificate (if applicable)

Details of the valid Identity Document (ID), candidates must note that the same ID, in original, should be carried to the examination hall

Net-banking/debit card/credit card details for fee payment

GATE 2020: Steps to register

Step 1: Login the official website of GATE i.e. gate.iitd.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads, ‘GATE Online application form’

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected toa new page

Step 4: Fill up the login credentials

Step 5: After that, login in using your enrollment id/email address and password

Step 6: Fill up the application form and upload the scanned documents

