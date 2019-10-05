GATE 2020: The online registration will process ends today. Candidates should check the official website and apply for the GATE 2020 @gate.iitd.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi is all set to close GATE 2020 registration today. The officials have already notified that the last date for the application process and the late fee will be on October 5, 2019. Candidates can check the official webiste @gate.iitd.ac.in. The interested candidates can check the official website and get the latest information on the course. Candidates who are interested to apply for the GATE 2020 must visit the official website and apply for the above-mentioned course for the year 2020.

How to apply:

1. Visit the official website @gate.iitd.ac.in

2. Click on the link

3 Login using the email and password created

4 Fill up all the required details

5 Upload all the documents needed for the application form

6 Submit the fee for application

7. Download the document

8. Take the printout for the future reference

The candidates who want to apply for the GATE 2020 must visit the official website and fill up the required information necessary for the course. The officials have not extended the date and candidates should not fall prey to rumors for the same.

The application fee for the GATE 2020 for the candidates belonged to SC/ST/PwD categories is Rs 1250 and female candidates should pay the same. The other candidates need to submit an application fee of Rs 2,000.

The candidates should fill up the details by using the email ID and by creating the password. Later, the candidates should fill up the required information about the educational qualification and personal. The candidates should check the application form whether it is successful or not.

The examination for the same will be held in the coming months. The candidates will be notified separately about the same. The admit cards will be released in the next month possibly. The candidates can download their admit cards. The candidates should carry the admit cards during the exams.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App