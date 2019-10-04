GATE 2020 registration: The registration process of GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) to be conducted by IIT Delhi is all set to close tomorrow. Candidates who wish to apply but have not yet registered themselves are advised to log into gate.iitd.ac.in and complete the process.

GATE 2020 registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is all set to close the online registration process of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 tomorrow, October 5, 2019. The registration process is now open through the official website of the GATE 2020 window i.e. the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) . Candidates who are interested to appear in the upcoming Engineering Entrance Exam are advised to log into gate.iitd.ac.in to complete the GATE 2020 registration process online.

According to the official website, the GATE Online Application Portal is now live. Candidates must check all the necessary details on the information brochure released by the examination conducting authority such as Eligibility, Application Submission, Examination Centres, and others.

How to register for GATE 2020?

Candidates need to visit the official website of IIT Delhi GATE 2020 – gate.iitd.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “GATE Online Application Portal is live. Click here to Apply.”

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, click on the link that reads, “New User? Register Here” if you have not registered yet

Candidates will be taken to a new window

Fill in all the details on the page and click on confirm

Now, id and password will be generated

Login to the user portal with the credentials

Fill the online application form and upload the scanned copies of necessary documents

Make application fee payment online

Submit the application form and keep a copy of the same for future reference if necessary

Direct link to download the information brochure: https://drive.google.com/file/d/15PJ5PdOX0ZjelbfXuuLPIgjy_70VzKkh/view?usp=sharing

GATE 2020: Important Dates

GATE Online Application Process starts on – September 3rd, 2019

GATE 2020 registration process closing date – September 28th, 2019

GATE 2020 extended closing date for Submission of GATE 2020 Online Application through GOAPS – October 5th, 2019

Examination City change last date with additional fee – November 15th, 2019

GATE 2020 Admit Card will to be available from – January 3rd, 2020

GATE 2020 result declaration date – March 16th, 2020

GATE 2020 Examination Details:

The GATE 2020 examination will be held in two different sessions i.e. in the forenoon starting from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and in the afternoon from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM tentatively.

