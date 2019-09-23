GATE 2020: The registration process for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2020 is all set to close through the official website gate.iitd.ac.in tomorrow. Candidates who wish to appear in the examination must submit their applications by tomorrow.

GATE 2020: IIT Delhi or Indian Institute of Technology Delhi is all set to close the registration process for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2020 through the official website gate.iitd.ac.in tomorrow, September 24, 2019. Candidates who wish to appear but have not yet submitted their applications must fill the registration and application forms by tomorrow through the official website.

The authority has also released a notification regarding the submission of the GATE online application forms. According to the notice, “The last date (24th September ) for submission of online GATE application is approaching. Please complete the registration and payment process as soon as possible. An increased amount of fee needs to be paid if a candidate pays during the extended period from 25th Sept to 1st Oct.”

GATE 2020: How to register?

Candidates willing to appear in the GATE 2020 examination need to visit the official website – https://appsgate.iitd.ac.in

On clicking, candidates will be redirected to a new window

Fill the details such as First Name, Middle Name, Surname, Name of the Candidate

Click on the Confirm button

An id and password will be generated

Keep the details for further reference

IIT Delhi GATE 2020: How to apply?

Candidates need to log on to the website – gate.iitd.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “GATE Online Application Portal is live. Click here to Apply”

Now, on the next page, enter the Enrollment ID / Email Address, Password and solve the math problem

Now, click on the submit button to login

You will be directed to the application page

Here, fill in all the necessary details, upload scanned copies of documents and make application fee payment online

Proceed to submit the application and keep a copy of the GATE application form for future reference

Check out the details of application fees and Important Notice of GATE 2020:

