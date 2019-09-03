GATE 2020 Registration: Link for GATE 2020 registration has been activated by the Indian Institute of Technology(IIT). Get all the details regarding required documents and direct link for the application here.

GATE 2020 Registration: Link for GATE 2020 registration has been activated by the Indian Institute of Technology(IIT). GATE or Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, 2020 is likely to be conducted in the month of February. Interested students can visit the official website that is gate.iitd.ac.in to apply. The applications would be filled on the GATE Online Application Processing System(GOAPS).

Here is the direct link for GOAPS

GATE 2020 Registration: Required documents

Candidates should go through the information bulletin carefully before filling the online application form. Candidates can only choose one subject in the GATE examination.

A high-quality image of the candidate. Photo should,

Current, as per your today’s appearance

Passport size (3.5 cm Width × 4.5 cm Height) photograph of your face against a white or light background.

The colored photograph, taken after 01 August 2019. Photographs taken using a mobile phone and other self-composed portraits may result in rejection of the application.

In JPEG format (size for JPEG can be 480×640 in pixels (0.3 Megapixel) and minimum size of 240X320 pixels) and also on a standard 3.5 cm × 4.5cm (Width × Height) print.

Good quality image of candidate’s signature.

For this, draw a rectangular box of size 2 cm × 7 cm (Height × Width) on an A4 white paper. Sign with black or dark blue ink pen within this box. The size of the signature (Height × Width) should be at least 70 to 80% of the box size. Maximum size of the JPEG file should be 160X560 pixels and minimum size of 80X280 pixels.

Apart from these, candidates would also need Scanned copy of the Eligibility Certificate in pdf format (Degree Certificate or Provisional Certificate or Certificate from the Head of the Department/Institute (in the format specified in Appendix A), Scanned copy of Category (SC/ST) certificate (if applicable) in pdf format, Scanned copy of PwD Certificate (if applicable) in pdf format, and Scanned copy of Dyslexic Certificate (if applicable) in pdf format.

