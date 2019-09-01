GATE 2020 Registration: Candidates can register at the official website to apply for the GATE 2020. The last date for the registration process is September 24, 2019.

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi is all set to conduct Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 exams in the month of February 2020. The registration process will commence from September 3, 2019. Candidates can appear register before September 24, 2019. The candidates who want to appear for the exams can register themselves for the GATE 2020. The candidates need to check the official website @gate.iitd.ac.in.

The examination for the GATE 2020 will be conducted during forenoon and afternoon sessions. The registration process has been made available. The interested candidates need to provide information about themselves including academic background and achievements and others.

The candidates have been advised to provide actual information without any factual errors. The Candidates when registering for the GATE 2020 should take their documents ready for the process. The application process which is scheduled to begin from September 3, 2019, will continue until September 24, 2019.

The above-mentioned steps to be taken for the registration process. The interested candidates can be able to sit for the exams which will be held in February this year. Candidates should appear for GATE 2020 exam which will be held by IIT Delhi on 1st, 2nd, 8th, and 9th February 2019 for 25 subjects including the new additional subject of Biomedical Engineering.

For the apply, Candidates should have B.E/B.Tech/B.Pharm, Bachelor’s degree holders in Engineering/Technology (4 years after 10+2 or 3 years after B.Sc./Diploma in Engineering/Technology). For B. Arch: Candidates should have Bachelor’s degree holders of Architecture (5 years course)/Naval Architecture (4 years course)/Planning (4 years course).

