GATE 2020 registration: The online application process for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering exam has begun on the official website - gate.iitd.ac.in.

GATE 2020 registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has opened the registration process for application to the upcoming Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 through its official website, gate.iitd.ac.in. All the candidates who wish to appear in the examination must register themselves by logging into the official website of GATE 2020. Candidates can submit the GATE 2020 application through the official website from September 3, 2019.

Candidates must note that the online application process for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering exam will be closed on the official website on September 24, 2019, without late fee, as per the official notification released by the examination conducting authority. Candidates can check the details such as examination pattern, eligibility criteria and how to apply in this article below.

GATE 2020 registration: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must fulfill the eligibility criteria for applying. Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering/Technology (4 years after 10+2 or 3 years after B.Sc./Diploma in Engineering/ Technology) or those who are in the final year of such programs will be eligible to apply for the GATE exam 2020.

GATE 2020 registration: How to register for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Exam?

Candidates need to visit the official website of GATE 2020 as mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the registration option

On clicking, candidates will be directed to a new window

Here, enter the necessary details and click on submit

Id and Password will be generated

Note down the same for Online application

GATE 2020: How to apply for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering?

On the homepage, using the login credentials, log in to the user portal

Now, click on APPLY Online

Here, enter the details in the application form and upload necessary documents

Upload signature and photo

Make application fee payment online

Submit the application form

Keep a copy of the application form for reference

The GATE exam is conducted for admissions to M.Tech and M.Sc programmes in Engineering, Technology and Architecture fields. GATE is a national level examination and it is also eligible for recruitment through certain organizations such as DRDO., under the Government of India. Meanwhile, those who qualify in GATE 2020 will be admitted to various Masters programmes at IIT’s, NIT’s, GFTI’s and IISc including other renowned technical institutes.

