GATE 2021 Registration, gate.iitb.ac.in: The application correction window for GATE 2021 has been reopened as Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has extended the date of application form correction.

GATE 2021 Registration, gate.iitb.ac.in: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has decided to extend the date to make changes to the GATE Application Form 2021 until November 13, 2020. Candidates who have applied for the GATE exam can head to IIT Bombay’s website, gate.iitb.ac.in, to do so. Candidates will be able to make corrections in the data they filled and also change their choice of exam centre. IIT Bombay also offers the facility for candidates to change their paper, gender and/or category after paying a fee of Rs 500 per edit.

A longer list of exam centres has also been released by IIT Bombay for the GATE exam, with 11 new cities having been added. The new list of GATE exam centres has been prepared in accordance to zones. The exam centres will have appropriate coronavirus safety measure implemented and candidates will have to follow the issued guidelines at the premises.

The notice on IIT Bombay’s website says, addressing registered candidates, that from October 28 to November 13, the changing of exam centre cities will remain free of charge but any changes in the category, gender and/or exam paper will require a fee for each.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE is an exam which is held to provide scholarship & assistantship for admissions to students in engineering or science postgraduate programmes from the Minister of Education or the MoE. GATE has included two new subjects starting from the year 2021, Environmental Science and Engineering (ES) and Humanities and Social Sciences (XS). So now, the total number of subjects in the syllabus of GATE has become 27.

