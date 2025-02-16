GATE 2025 Results To Be Declared On This Date: Key Details For Candidates

Expected cut-offs for major disciplines have been released, with the official cut-off to be disclosed on the result date.

The much-anticipated results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 are set to be released on March 19, 2025. Conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, the national-level exam serves as a gateway for engineering and science graduates seeking admission into postgraduate programs or employment in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

GATE 2025 Exam Overview

The exam is being conducted by IIT Roorkee on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025. The exam, conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format, assessed candidates in 30 different subjects. It featured two primary sections: General Aptitude and the chosen subject of the candidate. The questions ranged from Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) to other analytical formats, making the examination highly competitive.

Candidates who appeared for the exam are eagerly awaiting their results, which will be made available on the official website gate2025.iitr.ac.in. Those who qualify will be able to download their official scorecards from March 28 to May 31, 2025.

Cut-Off Marks And Selection Criteria

The GATE cut-off marks vary every year based on factors such as the difficulty level of the exam, the number of candidates appearing, and overall performance trends. Below are the expected cut-off marks for major disciplines:

GATE Subject General (UR) OBC-NCL/EWS SC/ST/PwD Computer Science (CS) 28-33 26-30 18-24 Mechanical Engineering (ME) 30-35 28-34 20-26 Electrical Engineering (EE) 28-34 24-28 20-24 Civil Engineering (CE) 25-30 22-28 18-22 Electronics & Communication (EC) 26-31 24-28 16-21 Mathematics (MA) 26-29 24-28 16-19 Physics (PH) 32-37 28-33 20-25

The official cut-off marks will be disclosed along with the results on March 19, 2025.

Importance Of GATE Scores

GATE scores are valid for three years, making them a valuable asset for students aiming for higher education opportunities. Premier institutions such as IITs, NITs, and top universities consider GATE scores for M.Tech, M.E., and Ph.D. admissions.

In addition to academic pursuits, GATE scores are a crucial criterion for recruitment in top PSUs like BHEL, ONGC, NTPC, IOCL, and GAIL, which offer lucrative career opportunities for qualified candidates.

How To Check GATE 2025 Results

Candidates can follow these steps to check their results once they are announced:

Visit the official website gate2025.iitr.ac.in. Click on the “GATE 2025 Result” link on the homepage. Enter your Enrollment Number and Password to log in. View your GATE 2025 score, marks, All India Rank (AIR), and qualifying status. Download the scorecard, which will be available from March 28 to May 31, 2025.

With thousands of aspirants waiting for their results, the outcome of GATE 2025 will significantly impact future academic and career opportunities in the field of engineering and technology.

