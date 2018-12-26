GATE 2019 Admit Card release date announced! The organising body of this year's GATE exam- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has announced the date for admit card generation on official website @ http://gate.iitm.ac.in. The admit cards will be made available on the website from January 4, 2019. Download the gate 2019 admit card from its official website from January 4, 2019. Follow the steps given here to download gate 2019 hall tickets online.

GATE Admit Card 2019: The national level Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering entrance examination for admission into postgraduate engineering courses, will be conducted over the period of two weekends in February 2019. The organising body of this year’s GATE exam- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has announced the date for admit card generation on official website @ http://gate.iitm.ac.in. The admit cards will be made available on the website from January 4, 2019.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) exam will be conducted on February 2,3 and February 9, 10, 2019 in two shifts – 9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm. GATE 2019 will be conducted over 24 subjects including Aerospace Engineering, architecture, biotechnology, civil engineering, chemical engineering, mathematics, mechanical engineering, instrumentation engineering, and agricultural engineering. An applicant is allowed to appear in only one paper in any one allotted session.

Recently, IIT Madras released their exam schedule on the official website of GATE. The applicants can check the exam schedule @ gate.iitm.ac.in.

The steps to download exam schedule are as follows:

Step 1: Check the official website of IIT Madras for exam schedule @ gate.iitm.ac.in.

Step 2: Search for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2019 Exam Schedule link and click on it

Step 3: Applicants, on clicking, will be taken to a PDF

Step 4: Download the PDF by clicking on the right-hand side corner of the tab and take a print out for future reference

