GATE Admit Card 2019: The admit cards for the GATE 2019 examination to be conducted by IIT Madras this year is now available @ gate.iitm.ac.in. Candidates appearing in the exam can download the same by following the simple steps given below.

GATE Admit Card 2019: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2019 will be conducted by the IIT Madras for admissions into various Postgraduate programmes across the country and the hall tickets of the examination has been published by the authority on the official website – gate.iitm.ac.in. Candidates who are going to appear in the upcoming examination can download the admit cards by following the steps given below for their convenience.

The GATE 2019 examination has been scheduled to be conducted on February 2, 3, 9, 10 and 24. Candidates are advised to download their respective Admit Card for appearing in the examination as failure to produce the admit cards at the examination centre might get the candidates barred from the examination. The admit cards can also be downloaded by visiting the website – appsgate.iitm.ac.in.

Simple steps to download GATE Hall Tickets 2019:

Visit the official website of GATE 2019 – gate.iitm.ac.in Click on the link which reads, “GATE 2019 admit cards download” on the homepage Now, on the next page, enter the necessary details and click submit The GATE admit card will appear on the screen of your computer Go through the details on the admit card carefully Download the admit card for GATE 2019 and take a print out of the same for future use

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More