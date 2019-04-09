GATE Counselling 2019: IIT Madras has recently declared the results for GATE 2019 and the counselling process for the candidates who have qualified in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2019 has started. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and process to register for different engineering courses at various IIT's and institutes given here.

GATE Counselling 2019: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2019 was conducted by IIT Madras this year for students aspiring to get admissions in various Masters courses at top engineering institutes in the country such as Indian Institute of Technology (IIT’s) and National Institute of Technology (NIT’s). According to reports, the results of the engineering entrance examination were declared on March 15. 2019 through the official website of GATE 2019 i.e. the GOAPS – gate.iitm.ac.in.

Those who have been declared qualified in the GATE 2019 exam are now eligible for the next round of the admission process, i.e. the GATE Counselling 2019. All the candidates who have cleared will be able to eligible to apply for various programmes in all the participating institutions through only a single application form under the GATE 2019 counselling sessions.

How to register for GATE Counselling 2019?

Visit the official website of GATE Counselling – ccmt.nic.in

On the homepage, candidates should click on the link that reads, ‘CCMT 2019: Registration, fee payment..’

Now, log in to the user portal using your gate registration id

Fill in the basic information to register yourself

Select the courses relevant to you and also the institutes you want to apply to

Make fee payment online

Candidates must note that those candidates who have 2017 GATE score will be given preference over candidates having GATE score of 2018 and 2019. While those having GATE score of 2018 will be preferred over candidates having 2019 GATE scores and if candidates have same year GATE scores, then preference will be given to that the candidates who have scored higher marks.

GATE Counselling 2019: Eligibility

Candidates who have cleared GATE engineering entrance in any following three years – 2017, 2018 and 2019 are eligible for the counselling sessions. Candidates must have scored 60% marks in qualifying examination. However, candidates belonging to reserved categories will be given 5% relaxation, which is 55% marks.

