Gate exam 2020: The online application submission without late fee for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineer (Gate) exam 2020 will end today i.e. September 24. Eligible candidates can apply for the Gate exam through the prescribed format available on the official website at @gate.iitd.ac.in. The Gate 2020 exams will be held on February 1,2,8 and 9, 2020.

Candidates, who fail to fill the application form today, can apply for the exam till October 1 with the late fee. An application fee will increase from Rs 750 to Rs 1250 for SC/ST/PwD/Female. And for other candidates application fee will increase from Rs 15,00 to Rs 2,000.

For Addis Adaba, Colombo, Dhaka, and Kathmandu exam centres, the application fee will increase from US$ 50 to US$ 70. For Dubai and Singapore centres, the fee will increase from US$ 100 to US$ 120. Talking about the examination, Gate score is used to filter candidates for the admission to M.Tech and ME programs and it is also used by PSUs for the recruitment purposes.

Candidates should keep in mind if in case they make multiple payments, only the successful payment will be considered. And all other payments will be refunded in the same account automatically. If payment does not return candidates can contact IIT Delhi, the organisation authority. Candidates should cross the check the details as changing in kind may put in much trouble.

After submitting the online application, candidates need to wait for the application status. If application status is under scrutiny/under process, then candidates should wait for scrutiny team process. Only those candidates will get emails/ SMS whos application need to ned rectified.

