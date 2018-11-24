All India Council for Technical Education(AICTE), the apex body of higher education clarifies the speculation surrounding the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering(GATE) is no more the mandatory exit exam for B.Tech degree. Speculation regarding the GATE exam being compulsory surfaced the internet last year after the AICTE meet in New Delhi.

The confusion surrounding the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering(GATE) examination being mandatory exit exam for engineering students is clarified by All India Council for Technical Education(AICTE). In a public notice, the apex body for education issued a letter denying making the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) being made ‘mandatory’ exit examination for acquiring B.Tech/B.E. degree. All India Council for Technical Education(AICTE) technical education regulatory body has denied taking any such decision as being reported by some sections of media.

According to other media reports, GATE was being announced as a compulsory exam for final year engineering students to clear the B.TECH degree. Many students were left in major shock to the news. Students took to Twitter to ask the president of All India Council of Education (AICTE). After the outrage on Twitter, the secretary of higher education Mr R. Subrahmanyam clarified that the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Exam(GATE) exam is not mandatory for clearing engineering degree. Speculations about the AICTE introducing such a test started last year after the issue came up for discussion in AICTE’s meet. It was said that this was being done as the government expressed concern regarding the unemployability of engineering graduates.

On 20 November, the AICTE issued a notice rubbishing the report, stating that no decision had been taken regarding the GATE as a mandatory exit exam.

This is to clarify that the news published in The New Indian Express that "GATE exam is being made compulsory for all engineering students" is incorrect. — R. Subrahmanyam (@subrahyd) November 4, 2018

GATE is a national level entrance exam conducted by the IITs for all the students wishing to pursue M.Tech in IITs, NITs, GFTIs and major universities across the country. A number of Public Sector Units recruit candidates on the basis of their GATE scores.

