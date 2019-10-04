GATE Registration 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology will close the application process for GATE 2020. Candidates those who haven't applied yet can visit the official website, appsgate.iitd.ac.in till October 5, 2019. Also with the extension of the date, IIT Delhi has increased the application fees.

Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD/Female candidates, the increased fees for GATE 2020 is Rs 1250 and for all other candidates is Rs 2000. Candidates must note that they can request to change the examination center or city even after the application process is over, but for this, they will have to pay additional fees.

Also, the GATE 2020 examination would be held in the month of February, ie, on 1,2, 8 and 9 February. The admit card for the same would be released on January 3, 2019,

GATE Registration 2020: Steps to apply for GATE 2020 online

Step 1: Visit the official website of appsgate.iitd.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the link which says, ‘GATE Online application form’

Step 3: Candidates would then redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter the login credentials, using your enrollment id/email address and password

Step 5: Enter all your details in the application forms

Step 6: Upload the documents and pay the application fees

Step 7: Click on submit

Step 8: Keep a copy of the application form for future reference.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the seven Indian Institutes of Technology conduct the graduate aptitude test in engineering (GATE).

