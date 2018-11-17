Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2018: Applications have been invited by the Gauhati High Court for the recruitment of 233 Stenographer, LDA and Typist vacant posts. Candidates can apply @ ghconline.gov.in.

Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2018: A notification has been released for the recruitment of candidates to various posts by the Gauhati High Court through its official website. All the interested and eligible candidates can check the official website of the Gauhati High Court and download the notification. According to the latest updates, there are as many as 233 vacancies including Stenographer, LDA and Typist posts , which will be filled up through this recruitment drive. Candidates can apply through the prescribed format through the official website – ghconline.gov.in.

Moreover, the application process for the posts has been opened yesterday, i.e. on November 16, 2018 through the official website of the organisation and its has been learned that the the last date for submission of the online application forms has been scheduled for November 27, while the application fee payment can be made till November 30, 2018.

Important Dates to remember for Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2018:

Application open from November 16, 2018

Closure of the application process : November 27, 2018

Last date for application fee payment : November 30, 2018

Examination Date : February 17, 2018

General category candidates applying for the posts need to pay an application fee of Rs. 300 while those who belong to reserved category such as PWD or SC/ST are required to pay half of the amount, i.e. Rs. 150 before the last date for submission of the application fees online.

Vacancy Details of Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2018:



Stenographer posts: 75

LDA/Typist: 158 posts

Direct link to check the official website of Gauhati High Court: http://ghcrecruitment.in/LCTAppForm/Home.htm

Direct link to apply for Stenographer posts online: http://ghcrecruitment.in/SSGAppForm/Home.htm

Meanwhile, candidates will be notified about the release of the admit cards after the completion of the application process through the official website of the Gauhati High Court.

