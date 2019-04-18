The candidates can submit their application forms from April 25, 2019. the last date of submission of application forms will be May 9, 2019. The last date for the payment of fees will be May 13, 2019. The candidates' selection will be done on the basis of performance in the two stages of examination - Common Written Test, Viva-Voice Test and Computer Test as per the post.

Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2019: Applications invited for Computer Typist and other posts, apply before May 9

Gauhati High Court (GHC) has invited applications for the 6 posts of L.D. Assistant and Computer Typist posts for Gauhati region. Eligible candidates can apply for any particular post in the prescribed format on or before May 9, 2019. The application should be submitted online.

The candidates’ selection will be done on the basis of performance in the two stages of examination —- common Written Test, Viva-Voice Test and Computer Test as per the post.

How to Apply:

1. Eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the official application form online.

2. Candidates can apply for both the posts depending on the eligibility criteria.

5. Candidates can apply on its official website @ghconline.gov.in

Age Limit:

The age limit for the general category will be 18 to 38 years. The age relaxation for SC/ST/OBC and other category candidates will be as per the government rules.

Eligibility Criteria for L.D Assistant/LDA/Typist:

1. Candidates should have graduated in any stream from a recognised University.

2. Candidates should have a working knowledge of Computer.

3. Candidates should have preference over the official language of Assam.

Eligibility Criteria for Computer Typist:

1. Candidates should have graduation in any stream from a recognised University.

2. Candidates should have Diploma/ Certificate in MS office

3. Candidates should have knowledge about the official language of Assam.

