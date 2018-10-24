Gauhati University 2018: The Gauhati University has announced the 2nd and 4th semester results 2018 for BA, BCom and BSc courses. According to results the Gauhati University Arts, Commerce and Science results were declared on October 1, 2018.

The Gauhati University has announced the 2nd and 4th semester results 2018 for BA, BCom and BSc courses. According to results the Gauhati University Arts, Commerce and Science results were declared on October 1, 2018. Students can directly access the results page by simply clicking on the link given below.

LINK: http://www.gauhati.ac.in/results/GU-Sem4-Arts-Batch-2016-18.php

Or, they can go to the homepage of the Gauhati University (gauhati.ac.in) and follow the instructions given below to check their results.

How to check the results:

1) Open the official website of the University – gauhati.ac.in

2) Click on the Results tab on the top of the home page. A complete list of results of different examinations will open (http://www.gauhati.ac.in/results/)

3) Now click on any of the list highlighted in blue colour. For example: Result of TDC GU Sem 4 Arts Examination 2018 (2016 Batch), Result of TDC GU Sem 4 Commerce Examination 2018 (2016 Batch) or Result of TDC GU Sem 4 Science Examination 2018 (2016 Batch)

4) Now enter your i) Roll Code and ii) Roll Number and and click on Check Result

5) Your result will be displayed on the screen

6) Now you are free to download or take a print out of the same for future reference

