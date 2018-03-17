Gauhati University (GU) BA 3rd semester 2017 result has been declared by the university on its official website @ gauhati.ac.in. The university conducted these examinations in the months of November and December 2017, last year. Candidates unhappy with their result can approach the university administration for rectification. Know how to check the Gauhati University (GU) BA 3rd semester result 2017.

Gauhati University has declared the BA 3rd semester 2017 result on its official website at gauhati.ac.in. Gauhati University had conducted these examinations in the months of November and December 2017, last year. Candidates who had appeared in the BA 3rd semester 2017 examination can now check the result made available by the Gauhati University. The university students of 2016 batch prepared the results of bachelor of arts major and general subjects. Candidates unhappy with their result can approach the university to get it rectified. However, the Gauhati University hasn’t announced the process of recheck and recounting on its official website.

Gauhati University, located in Jalukbari, Guwahati, is the oldest and most renowned university in the entire northeast region of India and was established in the year 1948. At present, there are 326 colleges, institutes etc. that are affiliated to this university. The first public demand was made at the annual session of the Assam Association held at Sivasagar in 1917. The current Vice-Chancellor of the university is Dr Mridul Hazarika. The North Eastern Regional Centre (NERC) of the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) is in the Gauhati University Central Library Extension Building. Along with Bangalore ICHR Regional Centre, this is the only regional centre in GU so far. The library is the largest in Assam, holding about 850,000 books, magazines and journals in its collection. It also hosts about 5,000 valuable priceless manuscripts, some more than 300 years old.

ALSO READ: PM Modi opens up with farmers at Krishi Unnati Mela, says government committed to double their income by 2020

Know how to check the Gauhati University (GU) BA 3rd semester result 2017:

Visit the official website of the university at https://www.gauhati.ac.in/

Click on the URL that reads, ‘GU Arts 3rd Sem Result 2017’ or ‘Result of TDC GU Sem 3 Arts Examination 2017 (2016 Batch)

Enter your Roll Code, Roll Number and click on Submit

Download your result and take a printout for further reference

Candidates can also check the direct link to download their result direct link – http://gauhati.ac.in/results/GU-Sem3-Arts-2017.php

ALSO READ: Great Indian heist! 12-year-old robs Rs 3 lakh from SBI’s Rampur branch

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi will be the Prime Minister of India in 2019: Siddaramaiah at Congress plenary session

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App