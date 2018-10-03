Gauhati University Degree (BA, B.Sc, B.Com) Semester Result 2018: The result of degree 2nd, 4th Semester has been released by Gauhati University at gauhati.ac.in. Students who had appeared for the examinations can check their result online.

Gauhati University Degree (BA, B.Sc, B.Com) Semester Result 2018: Gauhati University has declared the degree (BA, B.Com., and B.Sc.) results of 2nd and 4th-semester on its official website. Students studying under the university in the above-mentioned degree courses can check their results on the official website of Gauhati University i.e. at gauhati.ac.in.

Students should note that the result has been released separately for different batches and students need to log in to the official website to access the same. The results were released on October 2, 2018.

ALSO READ: Hurry! Bank of Baroda is hiring for various IT posts, submit applications @ bankofbaroda.com

Students can check the following steps to check the degree semester result:

Log in to the official website of Gauhati University

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “results”

On clicking on it, candidates will be directed to a different page

Now, click on the link relevant to you i.e. link for your semester and batch

Candidates will again be directed to a different page

Now enter the Roll Code and Roll Number and submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download and print a copy of your result for future reference

To go to the official website of Gauhati University and check the Degree result, click on this link: https://www.gauhati.ac.in/

ALSO READ: Union Public Service Commission allows cancellation of submitted applications @ upsc.nic.in, check details

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More