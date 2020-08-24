An SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) for holding final year exams has been released by Gauhati University. The exams, as decided by University Grants Commission (UGC), are to be held before September ends

A Standard Operating Procedure for holding final year exams has been released by Gauhati University. The exams, as decreed by University Grants Commission (UGC), are to be held before September ends. Intermediate semester students will be graded as par an internal assessment marking scheme. The final year undergraduate and postgraduate students will have their marks calculated by the 50-50 method, wherein 50% will be marked from physical examinations and the rest 50% through internal assessment.

The official notice by the University stated that the final year exams will be held in a mixed-mode, both online and offline so as to follow coronavirus, as well as UGC guidelines.

50-50 Marking Method for Final Year Students:

Although the question paper will contain questions covering all subjects of the given course, students only need to attempt questions of 50% total value. The remaining 50% will be gauged by internal assessment.

Also read: CDAC C-CAT 2020: Admit card to be released on August 25, know how to download @cdac.in

Also read: UGC Final Year Exams Guidelines 2020: SC likely to announce verdict on August 26

Marking for Non-final Year Students:

Students in intermediate semester who already turned in their exam forms before the last date will have their performance calculated from internal assessment and theory marks.

The previous month, UGC released guidelines that all educational institutes have to conduct final year exams by the end of September. UGC also allowed the institutes to hold these exams in any way, whether it be online, offline, or both, so long as proper regulations are followed in both.

Also read: In a first, IIT Bombay conducts virtual convocation, students’ digital avatars steal the show