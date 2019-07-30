Gauhati University PG 2019 merit list: Gauhati University will soon be going to release the PG result. Candidates who had appeared for the GU PG exam 2019 can check the result @gauhati.ac.in

Gauhati University PG 2019 merit list: Gauhati University is likely to announce the PG result today. As per the earlier official reports, the result was expected to be announced by July 28, 2019, however, the announcement of the PG result now again rescheduled by the GU official and now it’s expected that on July 30, 2019 (Today) the result will be announced.

Candidates who had appeared for the GU PG 2019 exam must keep a track on the official website of GU. Or click on the link @gauhati.ac.in to visit directly. The Offical has decided to publish the result individually for the different course offered by the affiliated colleges.

Candidates must know that the result will appear in a PDF format and will only be available on the official website of Gauhati University and no other source. The merit list to be prepared on the basis of Candidates performance in the entrance test and their performance in other rounds.

Also Read: Jammu University Recruitment 2019: Apply for Associate Professor, Assistant Professor and 135 other posts before August 30

Follow the steps to check Gauhati University PG Merit List 2019 online:

Step 1: Click on the link @gauhati.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the generated link PG Admissions 2019.

Step 3: A new webpage will appear.

Step 4: Scroll Down to PG Admission Merit List 2019.

Step 5: Candidates must select the course for which they are seeking to take admission in.

Step 6: Candidates must Download Merit List 2019 in PDF format.

Step 7: Check admission/selection status in the merit list.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App