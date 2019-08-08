Gauhati University result 2019: Latest results BA (General) IInd Sem, BA (Major) IInd Sem, B.Sc (General) IInd Sem, B.Sc (Major) IInd Sem, B.COM (General) IInd Sem ( COMMERCE), B.COM, today has been released by the Gauhati University. Candidates can check or download the result @guportal.in

Gauhati University result 2019: Gauhati University today announced the BA, General IInd Sem, BA, Major IInd Sem, B.Sc, General IInd Sem, B.Sc, Major IInd Sem, B.COM, General IInd Sem, COMMERCE, B.COM, Major IInd Sem, COMMERCE result 2019. Candidates who had appeared in these examinations and are desperately waiting for the release of the result can check and download the result from the Offical website of Gauhati University or click on the link guportal.in to visit directly.

Candidates know that to access the result of these examinations which were held in the month of April 2019, have to fill the credentials like Result Type, Academic Session, Select Degree Type, Select Course and Select Faculty. The result list will be consist of roll number, marks scored, name of the candidate and pass/ fail status.

Follow the steps to Gauhati University 2nd Semester Result 2019:

Step 1: Click on the link, guportal.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on GU Result tab in yellow color

Step 3: A new page will appear

Step 4: Candidates need to fill all the credentials like the academic session, degree type, select course, select faculty, and result type.

Step 5: The result will appear on the computer screen

Step 6: Candidates can download or take a hard copy of it for future references.

Gauhati University also published Admit cards, Re-admission, online payment verification, students log in for examination form fill up and online payment verification links. The University was established in 1948, and currently, 341 colleges are affiliated with Gauhati University, the university got A grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council.

