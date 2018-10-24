Gauhati University results 2018: The Gauhati University (GU) is likely to release the results for the 6th Semester Examinations 2018 within this week. Students who have appeared for the examinations can check the official website gauhati.ac.in/results in this regard. Since, no information is currently available regarding the exact date of the release of the results, students are advised to get in touch with the university for updates.

How to check the results:

1) Keep your Roll Code and Roll Number handy.

2) Go to gauhati.ac.in/results

3) On the home page, click on the link for the Result of TDC GU Sem 6 Examination.

4) Separate link for Arts, Commerce and Science would be activated on the page when released. Here, enter your Roll Code and Roll Number and click on Check Results.

