Gauhati University Results: The Gauhati University had conducted the Bachelor of Arts (BA), B. Voc, M.A in Mass Communication examinations out of some courses this year and the results have been declared by the varsity through its official yesterday, April 10, 2019. Candidates can check the steps to download on click on the direct links for the results given below.

Gauhati University results: The results of Bachelor of Arts (BA), B. Voc, M.A in Mass Communication and General courses examination has been released on the official website by the Gauhati University on April 10, 2019. According to reports, the results are now available for download and all those candidates who have appeared in the Gauhati University exams 2019 can check the results by visiting the official website of the varsity. Candidates are advised to follow the instructions to download the GU Results 2019 given below for their convenience.

The official website of Assam’s Gauhati University is – gauhati.ac.in.

How to check the Gauhati University Results?

Visit the official website of Gauhati University mentioned above.

On the homepage, look for the lin that indicates the declaration of the results and click on it

Go through the instructions

Candidates will be directed to a new window

Here, enter the roll number and other necessary details

Click on the submit button

The GU results will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Here are the direct links to check the results of all the courses published by the Gauhati University:

B.voc medical laboratory technician 1st sem result (2018-19)

B.voc ttm 1st sem result (2018-19)

B.voc entertainment(acting) 1st semester back/betterment result

B.voc medical laboratory technician 1st semester back/betterment result

B.voc retail management and it (rmit) 1st semester back/betterment result

B.voc tourism & hospitality management 1st semester back/betterment result

B.voc retail management 1st sem result (2018-19)

B.voc animation and graphic design 1st semester back/betterment result

B.voc banking and financial services (bfs) 1st semester back/betterment result

MA Mass Communication Sem 1 (2018-19)

For more, go to this link: https://guportal.in/GeneralNotification/General_Inst_Notification.aspx?type=G

Other results declared by the varsity earlier are mentioned below:

Result of GU Sem 5 Arts Exam 2018 (Batch 2016)

Result of GU Sem 5 Science Exam 2018 (Batch 2016)

Result of GU Sem 5 Commerce Exam 2018 (Batch 2016)

