GBPUAT recruitment 2019: Eligible candidates can apply for the post before March 24, 2019, of Senior Research Fellow and it is for the Department of Entomology in G.B. Pant University of Agriculture and Technology University. Candidates fulfilling all requirements will be shortlisted for the interview round. For additional details, candidates can visit the official website-gbpuat.ac.in

GBPUAT recruitment 2019: G.B. Pant University of Agriculture and Technology has released applications for the post of Senior Research Fellow and it is for the Department of Entomology. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post on before March 24, 2019. For any further information, Candidates are requested to visit the official website- gbpuat.ac.in

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their merits and those candidates who will be shortlisted have to qualify the Walk-in-interview round.

Important Date:

• March 24, 2019: Last date for submitting the Application

• April 6, 2019: Date of Interview

Vacancy detail:

• Senior Research Fellow – 01 Post

Educational qualification:

• Candidates having MSc (Ag.) in Entomology

Selection procedure:

Candidates are requested to be prepared for the Walk-in-interview round because the whole selection procedure will retain on the interview basis.

Salary:

• Rs. 25000/.

Application form details, which is to be filled:

• Name of the Fellowship

• Name of the Project

• Name of the Applicant

• Father’s name

• Date of Birth

• Address, Mobile no, Email Id

• Category of the candidate

• Experience

• Published research papers

• Educational qualification

Procedure to apply :

Eligible candidates can apply to the post by sending their necessary documents along with other documents like Educational qualification certificates, Caste certificate, birth certificate etc to the Principal Investigator to Departmental Address.

About G.B.Pant University of Agriculture and Technology :

The first agriculture university of the nation, the G.B.Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, was established at Pantnagar on the pattern of Land Grant Agriculture Universities of the United States. Over the past five decades, the University has grown to be the main centre for agriculture education, research and development.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More