The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced the Goa Board Class 12 Results 2018 on Saturday, April 28 on their official website gbshse.gov.in. The candidates who had appeared for the examination, can log on to the website and download their results online. According to reports, out of the total, the pass percentage of students is 85.53% this year. Moreover, students can avail their results through SMS or an e-mail after registering themselves.

To avail the results, through SMS or e-mail, students have to provide their personal details like name, roll number, mobile number, email ID, and click on submit on the official website. This year a total of 17,739 students had appeared for the examination out of which 15,172 have come out successful. The commerce stream has the highest pass percentage record with 90.58% while 15 higher secondary schools have 95% to 100 % pass percentage in the state this year.

Meanwhile, the pass certificates and marksheets of HSSC Examination will be distributed in their respective schools of the students on April 30, 2018, from 9.30 am to 1.00 pm, while the private candidates can collect their pass certificate and marksheets from the office of the state board which is situated at Alto Betim Bardez Goa, on producing their respective admit cards. The Goa HSSC Examination for the academic year 2017-2018 was conducted from March 5 to March 24, 2018 at 16 examination centres across the state.

Steps to download the GBSHSE Board Class 10 Result 2018 online:

Log on to the official website of GBSHSE – www.gbshse.gov.in to check your results On the homepage, search for the link ‘Goa HSSC March 2018 Results’ Now click on the result link The student will be directed to a new page Enter the required details such as your name, roll number, date of birth and etc. Your result will be displayed on the screen of the screen Download or take a printout for future reference

Note: Students might also face difficulty in accessing their results from the official website as there will be a huge traffic. In that case, students can use the IVR system. IVR system provides results via a phone call. Or students can also get their results via SMS.

To get GBSHSE Board Class 10 Result 2018 via SMS, type:

GOA12 space SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 56263

GOA12 space SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 58888

GOA12 space SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 5676750

GB12 space SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 54242

