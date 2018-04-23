Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is all set to announce the Class 12 Senior Secondary results in the last week of April. The students who had appeared for the examination can avail their results on the official website of the Board, gbshse.gov.in.

The Higher School Secondary Certificate, class 12 examination results is likely to be announced by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education towards in the last week of April. The board will be announcing the GBSHSE result on their official website gbshse.gov.in. According to reports, the HSSC Class 12 board examination stated on the March 5 and concluded on March 26 this year while the exams for vocational stream students were conducted from March 6 to March 17, 2018.

Also, the Class 10 results will be declared by the board soon. Moreover, to avail the results, students need to log on to the official website of the Board. According to reports last year, more than 16000 students appeared for the class 12 state board examination, while the number of girls were more than that of boys. GBSHSE chairman J R Rebello was quoted saying “Total 88.77 per cent students cleared the examination. Out of the 16,521 students who appeared, 14,666 have cleared the exam.”

Students need to follow the steps given below to avail their results online:

Log on to the official website www.gbshse.gov.in or www.examresults.net Look for the tab which says Results Click on GBSHSE Class 12 Results 2018 Enter required details such as Roll Number and then submit Your results will be displayed onscreen View your results and take a printout

Meanwhile, the Punjab Secondary Education Board of has declared the Class 12 results on their official website today. The overall pass percentage is 68.42%. While girls have outperformed the boys, pass percentage of girls is 78.25%, and that of boys is 60.46%. Puja Joshi of Ludhiana has topped the list of rank holders while Vivek Rajput also from Ludhiana came second.

