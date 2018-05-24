The Goa Board is likely to declare the Class 10 Board results for the academic year 2017-18 on its official website tomorrow. Students who had appeared for the examination can avail their results online from the official website at gbshse.gov.in and download the same with the help of the steps given below.

Goa Board Class 10 or SSC examination results 2018 are likely to be released by the GBSHSE tomorrow, May 25, 2018.The results will be available on the official website of the Board as soon as it is announced. The Class 10 Board examinations this year was conducted during the month of April. The Board is following last years trend of announcing the results on May 25 in the afternoon. As per reports, the official website has also started a countdown to the results. Students are also advised to keep their admit cards handy so that they can easily download their results by entering their correct roll number.

Moreover, students would require their seat numbers to check their results online from the official website of the Board. The class 12 or HSSC board examination results were released by the board on April 28, 2018.The overall pass percentage of the Class 12 exam results this year has been recorded to be 84.30%. Meanwhile, reports say that this year around 20 thousand students had registered for the board examination conducted by the Goa Board.

Students can check their ‘GBSHSE Class 12 Results 2018’ with the help of the following steps:

Log on to the official website of GBSHSE, https://gbshse.gov.in/ Search for the link that read, ‘ GBSHSE Class 10 Results 2018 ‘ and click on the same on the home page Candidates will be directed to a new window In the new tab, enter the Roll Number and click on the submit button Results will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the result and take a print out for future reference if necessary

To go to the official website directly, click on this link: https://gbshse.gov.in/

