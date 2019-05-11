GCET Result 2019: The entrance exam results of the GCET 2019 has been announced by the Directorate of Technical Education, Goa in online mode today, Saturday May 11 on the official website dte.goa.gov.in. Candidates can check the score in a PDF format. Candidates who appeared for the state level entrance examination on May 7 and May 8 can check it on the official website. It is mentioned on the Goa Directorate of Technical Education’s homepage through the official website.

GCET Result 2019 @ dte.goa.gov.in: The Directorate of Technical Education, Goa has announced the GCET 2019 result in online mode today, Saturday May 11 on the official website dte.goa.gov.in. The results have been declared in a PDF format. The candidates, who appeared for the state level entrance examination on May 7 and May 8 from the Goa Directorate of Technical Education’s homepage can check the result through the official website.

GCET 2019 result : Steps to Download GCET Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website dte.goa.gov.in.

Step2: On the homepage click on 2019 GCET Result link

Step 3- The result in PDF format will appear on the screen

Step 4- Check your roll number by typing it Ctrl+F keys

Step 5- Check your subject-wise scores

Download the score and take out a print out for GCET Result 2019, as it will be required for the counselling or admission formalities.

Here is the direct link here

The results can be checked through the roll numbers. Candidate’s name is printed in the declared GCET result. The results will be an aggregate of marks scored by candidates in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The provisional merit list will be declared by the Directorate of Technical Education, Goa on June 12.

Students can now begin the further application process after filling the forms A, B, and C, as per theri programme.Students can duly apply for the professional degree programme in Goa from May 17 to 24. For Form A- Student can collect it from the directorate’s office in Porvorim or from Ravindra Bhavan in Margao for South Goa students. For Form B and C- One can download the forms from DTE website. The counselling dates’ schedule will be released on the official website.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App