GCET result 2019: Here are the websites to check Goa entrance test results: The board has released candidates' result as well as the answer key in the PDF format online. Meanwhile, the provincial merit list of the entrance exam will be released on Jun 12, 2019.

The Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) results 2019 have been declared by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE). Students can check their results online through the official website @dte.goa.gov.in. As per reports, the students who had appeared for the exams can download the results from the official website. The board has released candidates’ result as well as the answer key in the PDF format online. Meanwhile, the provincial merit list of the entrance exam will be released on Jun 12, 2019.

How to check GCET result 2019:

Step 1: Log on to the official website @dte.goa.gov.in.

Step 2: Once you log in using your roll number, the result page will be displayed.

Step 3: Candidates can access the GCET 2019 along with their roll number.

Step 4: Check the scores received in each subject

Step 5: Download the GCET 2019 result in the PDF format

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

The GCET 2019 exam was conducted on May 7 and May 8, 2019. These marks will decide the fate of students over 1,300 engineering and 120 pharmacy degree seats in the state. The DTE will soon release the counselling schedule on its official website. The candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website to stay updated regarding the GCET 2019 counselling.

