GCET results 2019: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) on Saturday declared the Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) results 2019 on its official website @ dte.goa.gov.in. The DTE has also released the GCET 2019 answer key on its official website. The candidates waiting impatiently for the GCET 2019 result can check the results and answer key after visiting the website mentioned above. Both the result and answer key for GCET 2019 has been announced in the PDF format available on dte.goa.gov.in.

The candidates can access their respective results by logging into the website and entering their registration or roll number. The DTE has released the individual marks scored by the students in Physics, Chemistry and Maths. Reports said that the provisional merit list of the GCET 2019 result will be released on June 12.

GCET 2019 Result: How To Check?

Go to official website for DTE, Goa: dte.goa.gov.in.

Click on the GCET 2019 result link provided on the homepage.

A pdf will open. Download the GCET result pdf.

Search for your roll number in the pdf, You can use the shortcut ‘ctrl+F’ to search for your roll number in the pdf.

GCET 2019 Result: DIRECT LINK TO GCET 2019 Result answer key PDF

Click here to download GCET 2019 Result answer key

The DTE, Goa will soon release the counselling schedule on its official website. The candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website to stay updated regarding the GCET 2019 counselling.

