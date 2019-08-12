GCRI Recruitment 2019: Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute (GCRI) has invited online applications for 69 Teaching, Non Teaching, Senior Resident and Project posts. Interested candidates can check the notification and start applying.

GCRI Recruitment 2019: Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute (GCRI) has released a notification inviting applications for the post of Teaching, Non-Teaching Staff and others through its official website. According to the notification, the last date for submission of the online applications for the posts has been scheduled for August 19, 2019. All the interested and eligible candidates are advised to apply through the prescribed format on or before the last date. Ano applications will be entertained after the closure of the applications.

GCRI Recruitment 2019: Important Date

The closure of the application process: August 19, 2019.

GCRI Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

GCRI Recruitment 2019 for Teaching Staff:

Assistant Professor for Palliative Medicine- 1

Associate Professor for Radiotherapy – 1

Assistant Professor for Nuclear Medicine – 1

Assistant Professor for Radiotherapy- 1

Associate Professor for Surgical Oncology – 1

Assistant Professor for Surgical Oncology – 2

Assistant Professor for Medical Oncology – 2

GCRI Recruitment 2019 for Non- Teaching staffs:

Resident Medical Officer (GCRI – Ahmedabad)- 1 Post

Specialist Palliative Medicine – 1

Specialist Surgical Oncology – 1

Specialist Gynaec Oncology – 1

Specialist Medical Oncology – 1

Specialist Radiation Oncology – 1

Junior Resident In Gynaec Oncology – 2

Full-Time Pathologist – 1

Hospital Arogya Mitra – 1

Fellow In B.M.T. (Bone Marrow Transplantation) – 1

Steward Cum Store Incharge – 1

Fellow In Surgical Oncology – 6

The vacancies are to be filled in Rajkot, Siddhpur and in GCRI – Ahmedabad. Candidates must note that they will have to fulfil the eligibility criteria for applying to the posts. For more details regarding the recruitment process of GCRI Recruitment 2019, candidates need to visit the official website of Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute (GCRI).

