The Govind Guru Tribal University (GGTU), Banswara, has released the Rajasthan BSTC 2018 result today, June 6 at 11:00am. The results were announced on the official website of BSTC at bstcggtu2018.com and bstc2018.com. The BSTC examination was conducted on May 6, 2018. The state level examination is conducted by GGTU every year for the candidates willing to take admission for Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) program.

Jairam from Rajasthan district’s Jalore has bagged the first position by scoring 515 marks. Pooja Gor came second in the BSTC examination. Overall 53774 students appeared for the BSTC 2018 examination conducted by GGTU.

Steps to download the BSTC 2018 result

Step 1: Log on to the official website @bstcggtu2018.com.

Step 2: Click to the link available at the home page – BSTC-2018 Result.

Step 3: 5 options are given there to check and download your Result: By Token Number, By Roll Number, By Form Number, By General Detail and By Mobile Number.

Step 4: Enter the details and press the proceed button.

Step 5: Candidates BSTC 2018 result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for future references.

