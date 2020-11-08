The Ruling party Of YSRCP has come down heavily on GITAM deemed university based at Visakhapatnam which has branches in Hyderabad and Bangalore also. Its parliamentary party leader Vijay sai Reddy wrote a letter to National Board Of Accreditation.

National Board Of Accreditation (NBA) And union minister for education for alleged fudging Of facts to get NIRF rankings to woo students and cheated the NIRF by submitting false data.

He alleged that all data provided by it to the government agencies is false , the Salaries to staff and its academic performance, placement records are falsely represented to dupe students. He said that the GITAM has deliberately provided false data to the Govt agencies and requested the union government to act on it. He had sent 11 page letter to the authorities concerned.

Previously YSRCP leader V. Vijaya Sai Reddy had written to the All India Council for Technical Education Chairman Anil D. Sahasrabudhe requesting him to take stringent action against GITAM for allegedly flouting AICTE and University Grants Commission (UGC) norms. He stated in the letter that the GITAM Deemed to be University which was given Category-1 autonomy by the UGC, got certain buildings of engineering branches constructed on land that belonged to the government.

The MP alleged that certain part of the land with the deemed varsity was under disputed ownership, which is in violation of Clause 7.7 of AICTE approval process and relevant regulations of the UGC. He wrote against the medical college of GITAM University also.